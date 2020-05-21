Super Zero (SERO) Price Reaches $0.0788 on Top Exchanges

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Super Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. Super Zero has a market cap of $20.80 million and $90.69 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Zero has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056905 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00359479 BTC.

Switch (ESH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012074 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010835 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000531 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Super Zero

SERO is a coin. Super Zero's total supply is 644,369,327 coins and its circulating supply is 263,875,906 coins. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

