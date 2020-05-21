Suretly Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,300.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. Suretly has a market capitalization of $52,836.19 and approximately $1,300.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002466 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Suretly Profile

Suretly is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,961 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

