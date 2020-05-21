Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 1,195 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Susan J.S. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.39. 47,703,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,568,699. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $237.20. The company has a market cap of $661.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

