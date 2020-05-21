Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.80 Million

Brokerages expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to report $8.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $4.12 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $10.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $30.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $40.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.55 million, with estimates ranging from $7.88 million to $46.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 148.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STRO. B. Riley lowered Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.32.

In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina acquired 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Newell acquired 64,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 166,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,359.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,925 shares of company stock worth $28,841. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 41,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 345,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 289,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.42. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

