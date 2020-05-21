Swap (XWP) Hits One Day Volume of $50,925.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, Swap has traded up 57.8% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex. Swap has a total market cap of $306,951.09 and approximately $50,925.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.02132043 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00090335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00178199 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 8,738,504 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi.

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.