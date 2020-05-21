SwftCoin (SWFTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $4.37 million and $18.87 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.54 or 0.03534070 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002775 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011116 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

