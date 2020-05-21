Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of American Water Works worth $91,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 72.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 90,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $120.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra decreased their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

