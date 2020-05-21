Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.53% of AutoZone worth $104,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,184.59.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,113.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $980.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,074.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

