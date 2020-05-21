SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SWISS RE LTD/S in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SWISS RE LTD/S’s FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

SSREY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

SSREY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.93. 921,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,402. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. SWISS RE LTD/S has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.66.

SWISS RE LTD/S Company Profile

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

