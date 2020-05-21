SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.38% of SYNNEX worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 5,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after acquiring an additional 135,831 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.47 per share, with a total value of $714,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,299,980 shares in the company, valued at $378,789,570.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $26,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,166.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and sold 3,436 shares valued at $333,268. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNX. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $102.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

