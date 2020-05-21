Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synopsys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

SNPS stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.87. 278,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,057. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $167.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.01 and a 200-day moving average of $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

