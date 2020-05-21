Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut their price objective on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synopsys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $167.53. 24,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,057. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $167.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,538.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,904,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1,003.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,745 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 46,721.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,137,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,865 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 31.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,914,000 after acquiring an additional 643,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,863,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

