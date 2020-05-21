Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $185.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Synopsys stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.56. 55,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.61.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,614,308.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

