Syscoin (SYS) Price Up 10% This Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Syscoin has a market cap of $14.80 million and approximately $510,131.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Bittylicious and Trade By Trade. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00470815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 59% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003348 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003157 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 586,661,493 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Poloniex, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Binance, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.