Tael (WABI) Price Reaches $0.0982 on Top Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Tael has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. Tael has a market cap of $7.88 million and $2.88 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.0982 or 0.00001085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.72, $119.16, $6.32 and $10.00.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043142 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.98 or 0.03536031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002791 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.72, $34.91, $5.22, $119.16, $4.92, $18.11, $62.56, $13.96, $7.20, $6.32, $45.75 and $10.00. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.