TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.15.

Shares of TTWO traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.88. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,229.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,474 shares of company stock valued at $31,648,198 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

