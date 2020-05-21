TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $146.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Cfra cut their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.15. 4,239,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,235. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $149.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.88.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,286,124.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

