TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $150.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.42.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.14. 2,559,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $149.28.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,124.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

