TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $175.00 at UBS Group

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TTWO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.15.

Shares of TTWO traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.88. 4,037,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.88. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $149.28.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,114,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,474 shares of company stock valued at $31,648,198 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

