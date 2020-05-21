Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Position Decreased by RR Advisors LLC

RR Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,710,000 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for 3.5% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Targa Resources worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.48. 394,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,678,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays downgraded Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.96.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

