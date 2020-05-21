Target Hospitality (TH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.39 million.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Shares of TH opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

TH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Target Hospitality from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 45,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $74,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.