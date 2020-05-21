Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Given a GBX 760 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) has been assigned a GBX 760 ($10.00) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TATE. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday. Investec lowered Tate & Lyle to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 723.57 ($9.52).

Shares of TATE stock opened at GBX 645.20 ($8.49) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 663.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 715.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 493.83 ($6.50) and a one year high of GBX 811.40 ($10.67).

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

