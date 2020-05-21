Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Short Interest Down 7.2% in May

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 778,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,553. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82. Taubman Centers has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

