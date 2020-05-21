TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Short Interest Up 8.4% in May

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,800 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 731,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCP. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of TC Pipelines from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TCP traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.82. 327,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,932. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.96. TC Pipelines has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 70.08%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.87 million. TC Pipelines’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

