Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the quarter. AmeriCold Realty Trust makes up about 1.2% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned about 0.13% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 870,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 351,953 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 189,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 52,669 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

COLD traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 43,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,783. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.