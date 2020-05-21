TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Price Hits $0.0677 on Exchanges

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for $0.0677 or 0.00000750 BTC on major exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $804,896.54 and approximately $2,299.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,886,479 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

