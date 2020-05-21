Tech Data (TECD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Tech Data to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tech Data to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.88. Tech Data has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TECD shares. BidaskClub lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

