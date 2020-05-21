Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,833 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Telefonica Brasil by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,122,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after buying an additional 467,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after buying an additional 57,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,591,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 388,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 270.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 895,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

