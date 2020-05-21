Telephone & Data Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 471% compared to the average daily volume of 62 call options.

TDS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. 27,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,443. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 361,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $39,106,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.