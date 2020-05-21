TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCEHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR stock opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $529.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

