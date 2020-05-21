Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,878.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TME opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

