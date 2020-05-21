Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Short Interest Down 7.0% in May

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,200 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 398,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

NYSE TNC traded up $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $58.07. The stock had a trading volume of 82,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,419. Tennant has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Tennant had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $252.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Tennant by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tennant by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tennant by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TNC. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.