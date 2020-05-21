Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teranga Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.13.

TGZ stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.06. The company had a trading volume of 291,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.32. Teranga Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$140.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teranga Gold will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current year.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

