Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010990 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, BigONE, Huobi and Trade By Trade. Tether has a market cap of $8.78 billion and approximately $47.20 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.15 or 0.02115841 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00090190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00177303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00104828 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 9,079,177,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,798,069,379 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Kryptono, CoinTiger, ZB.COM, Trade By Trade, Kraken, DragonEX, B2BX, BtcTurk, Gate.io, TDAX, Liqui, LBank, Kucoin, Exmo, IDAX, Bit-Z, Bibox, OKEx, EXX, CoinEx, MBAex, C2CX, Iquant, ChaoEX, FCoin, Poloniex, BTC-Alpha, BitMart, BitForex, Bittrex, UEX, DigiFinex, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Huobi, OOOBTC, Binance, Cobinhood, IDCM, Coinut, TOPBTC, CoinBene, Instant Bitex, ABCC and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.