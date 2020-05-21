Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Short Interest Down 9.1% in May

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,200 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 666,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 391,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Boenning Scattergood cut Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $75.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,609,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,566,000 after buying an additional 531,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,631,000 after buying an additional 164,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,037,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,253,000 after buying an additional 45,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,041,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

