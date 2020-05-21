The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Short Interest Update

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Scott E. Lamb purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $98,406.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $201,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.05. 197,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,568. The firm has a market cap of $650.83 million and a P/E ratio of 46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on The Pennant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, April 20th.

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

