Theta Fuel 1-Day Volume Tops $140.08 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 82.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $27.60 million and $140.08 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 243.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005093 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016425 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel's official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

