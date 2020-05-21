THETA (THETA) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 21st. THETA has a total market capitalization of $219.72 million and $128.37 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Coinbit, WazirX and IDEX. Over the last week, THETA has traded up 47% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00043527 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.20 or 0.03501385 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054982 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030858 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001928 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, DDEX, Coinbit, IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Huobi, Binance, Upbit, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

