ThoreCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,979.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $151.99 million and $13,979.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $1,753.37 or 0.19432924 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.02132043 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00090335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00178199 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

