Tierion (TNT) Price Reaches $0.0330 on Top Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Tierion token can now be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market cap of $14.14 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.40 or 0.03531453 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002808 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011061 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (TNT) is a token. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.