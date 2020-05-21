TigerCash Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $374,767.25 and approximately $3.01 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.01662809 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00230956 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

