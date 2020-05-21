Titan Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $235.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $235.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004172 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000156 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000095 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 907,162,981 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.