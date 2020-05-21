Titan Machinery (TITN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

