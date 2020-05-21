TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

TMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$5.00 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.80 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities cut shares of TMAC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.80 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

TMR traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 212,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,593. TMAC Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.28. The company has a market cap of $196.33 million and a P/E ratio of 61.20.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

