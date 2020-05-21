TOP Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One TOP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. TOP has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and $583,010.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOP has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.02128984 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00090320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00177303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

