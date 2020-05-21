Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th.

Toro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Toro has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toro to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Shares of TTC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,620. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average of $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Toro has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.32 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toro will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

