Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 158.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,067,440 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881,812 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 1.6% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.17% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $130,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 381,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 88,760 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 21,673,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,270,000 after purchasing an additional 207,688 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 131,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,735. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

