Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of C$1.44 per share for the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.34 billion.

Shares of TD opened at C$56.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$56.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.33. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$49.01 and a 12-month high of C$77.96. The stock has a market cap of $101.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Eight Capital cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$75.55.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Nadir Mohamed bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$61.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$380,990.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

