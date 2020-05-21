Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.69.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

