Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TOU. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.08.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 730,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,460. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.80. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$6.73 and a 12 month high of C$19.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$669.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$525.00 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$190,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,388,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,374,835.59.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

